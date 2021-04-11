Alex Rodriquez, Marc Lore Negotiating To Buy Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball legend Alex Rodriquez and former Walmart CEO Marc Lore are negotiating to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx from owner Glen Taylor.

The team confirming to FOX 9 a report from The Athletic that the former baseball star and Lore have signed a letter of intent for exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with Taylor.

According to the Athletic, if the deal is struck, A-Rod and Lore would serve as limited partners under Taylor for two years before taking full control, allowing for Taylor to serve as a mentor.

Taylor says negotiations have been under the premise that the teams will stay in Minnesota.