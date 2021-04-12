2-Year I-29 Overpass Project Begins in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A two-year project to construct on overpass over I-29 at 64th Avenue South in Fargo is underway.

Contractors will be on the shoulder of the interstate between Exit 56 and Exit 60 on Tuesday to prepare the area.

The driving lane and shoulder for northbound traffic will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to move signage into place.

North Dakota DOT says speed will be reduced to 65 mph during lane closures.

They say you should also expect delays during active construction.