Carson Wentz charity softball game returns to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Carson Wentz is bringing the AO1 charity softball game back to Newman Outdoor Field on June 26.

“This event is definitely a highlight of my summer,” said Carson Wentz in a press release. “It was a tough decision to cancel last year’s game. However, I’m excited to be able to host this event once again, and I’m looking forward to a great turnout on June 26.”

Wentz is now quarterbacking the Indianapolis Colts and played at North Dakota State University from 2012-2015.

Former NDSU players will compete in the softball game and home run derby, with rosters being announced closer to the event.

Newman Outdoor Field hosted the first AO1 charity softball game in 2019.

