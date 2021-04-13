COVID-19 Outbreak Linked To Youth Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls March 31 through April 3.

Minnesota Department of Health says 64 teams from at least 52 Minnesota counties participated including Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Pennington, Todd and Wadena in our area.

They have confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the tournament in Morrison and Wright counties.

Around 2,000 youth wrestlers attended the Northland Youth Wrestling Association tournament.

Health officials ask anyone who attended to get tested for the virus.