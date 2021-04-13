North Dakota women speak out against bill to cut NDSU funding

The group is concerned about what they call broad language in the legislation.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota women are speaking out against a recent amendment that could cut funding for programs at North Dakota State University.

The Legislature is pushing to prohibit the university from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education.

Women from NDSU, University of North Dakota and women advocacy groups came together to speak on the bill. The group is concerned about what they call broad language in the legislation. They say it’s an umbrella tactic giving lawmakers the freedom of targeting any program.

NDSU’s Professor of Nursing says lawmakers are using this amendment to discuss abortion.

“This has nothing to do with abortion. Abortion isn’t part of any of the education that is being provided. We do not refer young people to abortion services nor provide abortion services. In fact, the programming we’re offering is an effective way to prevent abortions from ever happening in the first place,” Dr. Molly Secor-Turner said.

The bill now goes to the conference committee and if passed, it will then make its way to Governor Doug Burgum’s desk.