Second fire at former Mid America Steel building ruled intentional

Fargo Police Department releases surveillance pictures from the Sunday night fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the second fire at the former Mid America Steel building was also intentionally set.

Fargo police have released these surveillance pictures from the scene Sunday night, in hopes of identifying the people or the vehicle.

You can text your tip and keyword FARGOPD to 847411 or call their Investigations Unit.

The fire was first noticed by a BNSF train engineer that was passing by and called authorities.

The first fire at the downtown building happened in March and was also ruled intentional.