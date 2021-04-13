Woman Dies in ATV Crash In Paul Bunyan State Forest

HUBBARD CO., Minn. — An ATV crash in the Paul Bunyan State Forest south of Bemidji claims the life of a Crow Wing county woman.

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office got the report of the crash on Saturday afternoon.

A Nevis first responder and deputy performed CPR on 38-year-old Cassandra Berg of Crosslake but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found Berg hit an embankment, lost control and the ATV overturned, pinning her under the machine.

Authorities say Berg was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved in the crash.