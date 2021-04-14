Biden to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11

U.S. Army soldiers in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden says he will withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and end America’s longest war by Sept.11.

Biden said that the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan, cannot justify American forces still being there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States.

NATO’s chief said the alliance also would withdraw its remaining troops.

Biden called the U.S. military presence the nation’s “forever war.”

Biden is the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Biden said he “will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”