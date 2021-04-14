Expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart problem

MINNEAPOLIS – A retired forensic pathologist says George Floyd died from a sudden heart rhythm problem due to his heart disease while being restrained by police officers, not because former Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee in Floyd’s neck.

Dr. David Fowler is a retired forensic pathologist and former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland.

He testified Wednesday that the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and potential carbon monoxide poisoning from exposure to vehicle exhaust, also were contributing factors.

Earlier, the judge in Chauvin’s murder trial denied a defense motion to acquit the former police officer.