NDSU raises food insecurity awareness

"More Than a Meal: Fighting Hunger Near and Far" focuses on the global scale of food insecurity

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — NDSU hosts a virtual event to bring awareness to food insecurity.

Professor of Plant Science and Founding Director of the Global Institute of Food Security and International Agriculture, Dr. Kalidas Shetty says over a billion people suffer from a lack of food. He says the pandemic shows people are eating fewer fruits.

The NDSU campus has two programs: Goods for the Herd and Swipe Out Hunger. The Goods for the Herd coordinator says students can pick up food on campus.

“Being located in the bookstore allows us to reach as many students as possible. Students are familiar with where the bookstore is located. We’re able to have them come through….shop….get the items that they like and we have very non-invasive bags that they carry outside of the bookstore,” NDSU Goods for the Herd Food Pantry Coordinator, Meghan Yerhot said.

Anyone who wants to make a donation can find a link here.