Two Teens Accused of Vandalizing More Than 60 Vehicles In Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Two teens are taken into custody after a widespread vandalism spree in Devils Lake over the weekend.

Police say the males are 15 and 18 and are believed to have broken into multiple garages along with vandalizing more than 60 vehicles in various areas of town.

The crimes happened during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.

Most of the vehicle damage involved slashed tires and broken windows.

Police say they were caught when someone noticed the pair breaking into a neighbor’s garage about 5:30 Sunday morning.