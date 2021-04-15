Senate approves merging North Dakota Health & Human Services Depts.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – By a single vote, the Senate has approved merging the state Health Department with the Department of Human Services.

As amended in the Senate, the bill calls for a gradual merger, aided by an outside consultant. That consultant would be paid for through the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

West Fargo Republican Sen. Judy Lee said the merger would not result in immediate job cuts. But Fargo Republican Sen. Ron Sorvaag argued to keep those agencies separate.

The bill passed on a 24 to 23 vote.

Unless reconsidered, it will go back to the House to see if it agrees with the Senate changes.