Website helps businesses report people who don’t show up for job interviews

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota Job Service is upgrading a link to help out employers.

It helps employers report anyone who doesn’t return back to work or anyone who is a no-call no-show for job interviews.

The report has been usually filed over the phone but is now accessible online. The Job Service Communication Strategy Manager says the investigation only happens if the individual is on unemployment benefits.

“If the person is receiving unemployment insurance with us, then we look into it further because they are required to be doing job searches and able to maintain their qualifications for unemployment insurance,” Sarah Arntson with Job Service North Dakota said.

Click here for the no-call no-show reporting website.