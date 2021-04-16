ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Talks Trey Lance in Draft

Episode with the former NDSU QB airs Monday on the network

FARGO, N.D. — As former North Dakota State quarterback Trey lance gets ready for his second pro day on Monday, he’ll also be featured on national television later that night.

ESPN will feature the 2019 FCS player of the year in a series hosted by analyst Kirk Herbstreit that goes in-depth on the top QB’s in the NFL Draft to be selected later this month.

Herbstreit was impressed with Lance’s humility and story of wanting to be a QB at the FBS level but not getting any offers. As far as the best fit goes the College Gameday star said that the former Bison should land a team to sit behind a veteran.

“He would benefit so much from having a chance to come in for a year kind of a like a Pat Mahomes did with Alex Smith,” Herbstreit said. “It’s not that he’s only had 17 starts. It’s that he didn’t even at this position just having one game in 202 with covid. That to me is more concerning than the 17 starts. What he did in 19 stands for itself. 16-0 throwing for over 2700 yards 28 touchdowns. Doesn’t turn the ball over. Doesn’t thrown an interception. Over 1100 yards rushing. That’s absurd in high school let alone in college.”

Lance’s episode airs at 6 p.M. Monday on ESPN2.