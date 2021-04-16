Island Park candlelight vigil honors Daunte Wright & other people killed by police

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University’s Black Lives Matter chapter and the community spoke out about how the death of Daunte Wright has affected them at a candlelight vigil at Island Park Friday night.

People from over the area came together to mourn another death of another black man at the hands of police. Many brought flowers and some candles. The names of victims killed by police were read and there was a moment of silence to honor the lives lost.

Many were just overwhelmed at the outcome and support.

“I feel like there’s just not enough dialogue and this is really the start of it, especially in this area, and I felt like I really needed to be part of it because as a student myself I’m a part of the dialogue there about racial injustice. So, I need to practice what I preach out in the streets too,” Kayla Jones said.

There was an outburst from a single counterprotester, but other than that it was been a peaceful vigil.

Donations from the event will go to help protesters in the Twin Cities, bail for those arrested at the protests and to help buy food and water.