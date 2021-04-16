Social Distancing: Getting The Travel Bug

Airlines Are Banking On Travelers Returning This Summer

Now that more people are getting vaccinated, this summer is looking to be busy for travel. I just got my passport photo this week. I’m hoping to head out on an adventure sometime soon.

American Airlines is betting it will be able to operate a nearly normal summer schedule this year.

The company is betting widespread vaccinations will result in people booking summer vacations.

American has already been adding flights in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

It’s planning 150 new routes this summer.

It expects to offer more than 90-percent of pre-pandemic flights and 80-percent internationally.

The CDC is still advising against travel, though it said earlier this month it was a low-risk activity for people who are fully vaccinated.

Are you planning any big trips this summer? Do you feel more comfortable flying and traveling than you would have last year? Let me know

