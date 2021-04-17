Two motorcycle riders hit by vehicle in Fargo, one person in serious condition

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police say two motorcycles were hit by a vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

It happened at 15th Avenue and 10th Street North.

Both motorcycle riders were taken to a hospital. One is in serious condition.

The Fargo Police Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of motorcycles on roads now that the weather is warming up.

Authorities also urge motorcycle riders to drive safely and cautiously as other drivers may not easily see them.