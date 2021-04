Man dies after crashing into barrier on I-29 in Fargo

The highway patrol says it appears he suffered a medical condition.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 45-year-old man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a concrete barrier.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver was going south on I-29 when he suffered a medical condition near Main Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

He was taken to Sanford where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.