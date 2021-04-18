Olds Alero Flees Hit & Run Killing 7-Year-Old Dunseith Girl

ROLETTE CO, N.D. — A 7-year-old Dunseith girl is dead after a hit and run crash in Rolette County.

North Dakota Highway Patrol tells us the girl was with other kids crossing U.S. Highway 281 Saturday afternoon near Dunseith when she was hit.

The driver of a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero fled the scene.

No other details about the vehicle were released.

The girl was first taken to the hospital in Belcourt then flown to Minot where she was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.