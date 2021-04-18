Shots Fired At National Guard on Patrol in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Members of the National Guard were shot at early Sunday in Minneapolis.
According to the Minnesota National Guard spokesperson, no one was seriously hurt.
Guard members, along with a number of police, were providing neighborhood security when someone took shots at them from a light-colored SUV.
Two guard members had minor injuries.
One was taken to the hospital after being cut by shattered glass.
Governor Tim Walz said he spoke with both guard members.