Shots Fired At National Guard on Patrol in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of the National Guard were shot at early Sunday in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota National Guard spokesperson, no one was seriously hurt.

Guard members, along with a number of police, were providing neighborhood security when someone took shots at them from a light-colored SUV.

Two guard members had minor injuries.

One was taken to the hospital after being cut by shattered glass.

Governor Tim Walz said he spoke with both guard members.