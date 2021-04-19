Fargo Police partner with tire shop to reduce catalytic converter thefts

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Dept. is partnering with a local tire dealer in an attempt to reduce the number of catalytic converter thefts.

OK Tire will mark catalytic converters with heat resistant paint and engrave a partial Vehicle Identification Number. The service is available free of charge. An appointment is not required.

Since December, police have received 137 reports of catalytic converter thefts. Commercial businesses have been more frequently targeted.

Police say local scrap and metal dealers have been asked to be aware of the markings when anyone comes to their facility with a catalytic converter.

Police are advising residents to park vehicles in well-lit areas if possible. The use of property surveillance cameras is also recommended.

Fargo residents are also encouraged to add their vehicle information, including a complete VIN into the city’s free “My Property” registration program.