Former Vice President and Senator Walter Mondale dies at 93
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9/AP) – Walter Mondale passed away in Minneapolis Monday at the age of 93, his family says.
The Minnesotan’s long career in politics was highlighted by serving as Jimmy Carter’s Vice President. He also served as Minnesota’s Attorney General, U.S. Senator and the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.
Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the height of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.
Mondale’s family says he is survived by sons Ted and William; grandchildren Louis, Amanda, Berit and Charlotte Mondale, and Cassandra and Danielle Miller; daughter-in-law Rebecca Mondale and son-in-law Chan Poling.
The Mondale family says memorials in both Minnesota and Washington, D.C. will be announced at a later date.