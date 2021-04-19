Update: Arrest warrant issued in fatal hit-and-run in Dunseith

DUNSEITH, N.D. – An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver accused of striking and killing a 7-year-old girl in Rolette County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the girl was struck while crossing a road with a group of children in Dunseith Saturday afternoon.

The patrol says the driver of the car that hit the girl fled the scene after entering the ditch along Highway 281.

The girl was taken to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility in Belcourt and was later taken by air to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she died.