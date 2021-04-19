Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Hoeven’s Fargo office with ax

FARGO (KVRR) – A Lisbon, N.D. man has admitted to using an ax to vandalize the downtown Fargo office of Sen. John Hoeven.

Federal prosecutors say 30 year-old Alexander Starks pleaded guilty to a charge of Destruction of Government Property.

On Dec. 21, 2020, Starks used an ax to smash a window and caused

substantial damage to the intercom system and doorframe. The monetary damages were more than $1,000.

The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, Fargo Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.