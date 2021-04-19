North Dakota 21st in rate of virus cases in two weeks

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota health officials are confirming 58 new cases of the coronavirus out of 1,686 tests that were processed since Saturday.

Nearly 106,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That includes nearly 24,000 in Cass County.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were about 279 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita.

Of North Dakota’s neighboring states, Minnesota ranks 4th in the rate of new cases in the last two weeks, South Dakota ranks 19th and Montana ranks 34th