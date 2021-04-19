Trey Lance Holds Second Pro Day

Four teams reported in attendance

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is back in Fargo once again and it’s for another pro day. Its another chance to work out for team’s ahead of next week’s NFL Draft in Cleveland as no private workouts are allowed.

However, this one was a little different than the last. No media was allowed and only teams that specifically asked to see Lance again were invited.

According to reports, four of the teams in attendance were the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

Lance has been working out with quarterbacks coach John Beck who 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan coached and word is set up certain drills for the 2019 FCS player of the year to run.

San Fran has the third pick in the Draft followed by the Falcons at four, Broncos at 9 and Pats at 15.