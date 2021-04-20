COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy still throughout the community

Medical expert says vaccine priority could help prevent possible COVID-19 surge.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be readily available throughout the Fargo-Moorhead metro, medical experts say there is still doubt when it comes to people receiving their vaccinations.

Some of the areas with the most hesitancy include people within younger age groups as well as those who live in rural communities says Sanford Health’s Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin.

Griffin says people who fall into these categories are the ones being encouraged and sought out the most.

He says younger people may feel less vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 but as cases show, some have fallen critically ill from the virus.

“Vaccine supply is quite adequate now which is great so no need to worry that you’re taking it from somebody else. These are safe vaccines, and the better news is they work including against the variants. If we can be successful getting more people vaccinated to really getting life back to normal,” Griffin said.

Griffin says getting the vaccine is the number one priority to prevent a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.