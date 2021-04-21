Feds to investigate Minneapolis Police

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.

Floyd’s death prompted riots and months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.