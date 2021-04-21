LIVE: Help FM Trailbuilders Clean Up A Local Park For Earth Day

Group Builds And Maintains More Than 17 Miles Of Trails In Fargo/Moorhead

You can help clean up one of the most popular parks in the Metro for Earth Day on Thursday.

Fargo Moorhead Trailbuilders is hosting a trail clean-up at Gooseberry Park starting at 5 p.m.

The group will supply bags and gloves. They just ask that you dress in work clothes.

The Trailbuilders develop and maintain more than 17 miles of trails in Fargo/Moorhead, some trails all throughout the year.

Maria Amundson with Trailbuilders says, “I can’t state how many hours that the volunteers put in out there. The core group, you’ll see them out there every day 365 days a year.”

If you want to help out tomorrow or look into volunteering beyond Earth Day, click here for more information.