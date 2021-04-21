Noem bans ‘un-American’ vaccine passports in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order to ban vaccine passports in South Dakota.

“We are not going to restrict freedom with un-American policies like vaccine passports” Noem said on social media. “We’ve resisted government mandates, and South Dakota is stronger for it.”

“I encourage all South Dakotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but we are not going to mandate any such activity.”

Noem said since the start of the pandemic, South Dakotans have been given up-to-date science, facts, and data and then trusted to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones.