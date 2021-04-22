City of Fargo highlights Recycling on Earth Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In celebration of Earth Day, the City of Fargo highlights ways people can reduce their carbon footprint.

With 24 recycling drop off sites located across the city, people can honor the environment every single day of the week.

Those living in single family households can also sign up for the All in One Recycling program which allows them to place all of their recycling inside one bin without having to do any separating. Those items will then be collected on a biweekly basis during trash day.

“If you really start looking at what you’re throwing away, I would guess at least half of it can be recycled. By doing that, picking up your tubs and jugs that are made of plastic, any tins, steel or aluminum can; all of that can be recycled in the city of Fargo,” Fargo Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett said.

The city collects around 5 thousand tons of recycling each year.