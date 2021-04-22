Former UND Basketball Standout Rebraca Transfers to Iowa

Has two years of eligibility left

IOWA CITY, IA — From the Summit League to the Big Ten. Former North Dakota men’s basketball standout, Filip Rebraca is transferring to Iowa and has two years of eligibility left.

With the Fighting Hawks this past season, the big man averaged 16.8 points per game and made over 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

Rebraca heard from nine different schools and the final two were between the Hawkeyes and Minnesota.