GoFundMe Started For Family of Girl In Fatal Hit & Run

DUNSEITH, N.D. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Jaylynn Belgarde of Dunseith.

The 8-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon while walking to buy candy with her cousins.

The fundraiser was set up by her aunt, Paige, to help purchase a butterfly headstone for Jaylynn.

Paige writes that “butterflies are a sign of visitors from a loved one.”

25-year-old Joshua Forschen of Dunseith turned himself in to Rolette County authorities on Monday.

He faces two charges: hit and run involving death and manslaughter.

Authorities say Forschen was behind the wheel when he hit Belgarde while she was crossing Highway 281.

She was pronounced dead after being flown to a Minot hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

You can find a link to the fundraiser here.