Cramer, others press CDC for answers about children’s mask mandate

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer co-signed a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking why children as young as two should be required to wear face masks.

According to the letter signed by 32 members of the House and Senate, the requirement has led to “serious consequences for some Americans.”

“Multiple parents of young children have been removed from flights, and in some instances, permanently banned, from future travel on the airline they were flying due to their toddler’s refusal to wear a mask.” the members wrote.

“For parents of children with disabilities, compliance has proved almost impossible, resulting in increased social isolation and negative mental health consequences.”

Cramer says the CDC first made the mask recommendation in March, 2020 and is part of President Biden’s Executive Order on travel.

The members are also asking what plans the CDC has in place to update its recommendations on mask wearing as new information is learned about the spread of COVID-19 by children, especially young children.