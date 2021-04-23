Fargo Police asking for help locating two runaway children

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway children.

Twelve-year-old Mary Sundby is around 5’0″ with a thin build, light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt.

Eleven-year-old Gabriella Lafromboise is around 4’10” with multicolored hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored flannel.

Both girls were last seen leaving Carl Ben Eielson Middle School at 1601 13th Ave. S. at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please call dispatch at 701.451.7660.