Measure changing initiative process OK’d for circulation

BISMARCK, N.D. – A group that wants to change the state constitution to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved for circulation a petition for the proposed measure.

The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution believes the voter threshold for amending the state constitution isn’t high enough.

Backers say the measures also often contained multiple issues.