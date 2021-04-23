Melinda’s Garden Moment: Grow Your Own Bouquets

You don't need to go out and buy flowers from a florist or a grocery store.

Fill a few spaces, garden beds and containers with easy care flowers to cut and enjoy in bouquets and arrangements.

The All America Selections winner, Queeny Lime Orange Zinnia (Zinnia elegans ‘Queeny Lime Orange’), can easily be started from seed in the garden. For earlier bloom, sow seeds indoors several weeks before the last spring frost.

The compact Victoria Salvia (Salvia farinacea ‘Victoria Blue’) provides vertical accent in gardens and containers and makes a great fresh cut or dried flower.

The taller stems of Blue Horizon ageratum (Ageratum houstonianum ‘Blue Horizon) makes this variety easy to combine with other summer and fall bloomers.

The cascading flowers of Dreadlocks amaranth (Amaranthus caudatus gibbosus ‘Dreadlocks’) add unique form and texture to the garden and flower arrangements.

Angelonia (Angelonia) is delicate in appearance but its heat and drought tolerance makes it a great option for busy gardeners.

Wire the stems of Tithonia (Tithonia rotundifolia) for added support before placing them in the vase.