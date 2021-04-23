Moorhead City Council member considering motion to eliminate aerial spraying

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – At least one member of the Moorhead City Council says he’s considering a motion to eliminate aerial mosquito spraying and another member says he’s heard from residents concerned about the practice.

“I’m considering it. I never liked it, not in favor,” city council member Larry Seljevold said. Seljevold, who represents Ward 3, says his concerns were prompted by what he calls the “monarch massacre.”

In August, 2020, thousands of monarch butterflies died during aerial mosquito spraying after heavy rains in the metro raised concerns about West Nile virus.

Seljevold says he also would support similar motions to eliminate aerial spraying if introduced by other city council members.

“I have heard from multiple residents who are concerned about spraying in general, not just aerial spraying” city councilor Steve Lindaas said. “I have also heard from residents in support of spraying. There are also residents that have tried to find common ground or compromise to address concerns.”

On Monday, the Moorhead City Council is scheduled to discuss the 2021 Mosquito Control Agreement with Cass County Vector Control, which coordinates Moorhead’s mosquito control.

The estimated cost of the contract is around $110,000.