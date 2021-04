Teen Dead After Accidental Shooting In Cando

TOWNER CO., N.D. — A teen getting a loaded rifle out of his trunk is dead after the gun goes off, striking him in the stomach.

Towner County authorities have identified the teen as 15-year-old Logan Corday.

It happened around midnight in Cando.

CPS was attempted but unsuccessful.

The first 911 caller stated that a juvenile male had been assaulted.

But during the investigation the sheriff’s office determined it was an accidental shooting.