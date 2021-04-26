Video captures vandalism suspect at Moorhead mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police have released video of a suspect walking near the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque before the building was vandalized.

On Sunday at around 5:20 am, officers were called to the mosque at 2215 12th Ave. S.

Someone sprayed painted “Go to Hell,” “Death to Islam” and other messages on several portions of the building.

Police say the investigation is “very active at this time.” The FBI is providing assistance.