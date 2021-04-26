Video shows Jesus statue being vandalized, police seeking information

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police have released surveillance video of a person who vandalized a statue of Jesus outside St. Mary’s Cathedral. on April 17.

The face of the marble statue at 604 Broadway was spray-painted black. Police say it happened in the early morning hours of April 17.

Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying the person responsible.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405 or text a tip and keyword FARGOPD to 847411.