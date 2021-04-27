911 caller threatens to ‘blow up’ Bemidji area schools

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Bemidji says the Beltrami County Dispatch Center received information from the Minnesota State Patrol regarding a suspicious 911 call that appeared to originate in the Twin Cities.

Police say the caller stated that they were going to “blow up Bemidji Area Schools”. When pressed by the State Patrol Dispatcher, the caller stated that they “got bombs already set up in every Bemidji Area Public School available”. The caller then hung up.

The 911 call has been traced to Ramsey County. Detectives are

trying to identify who made the call. The threats have not been substantiated.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or by going to the website HERE.