Discover North Dakota: Jamestown

Jamestown Is Much More Than A The World's Largest Buffalo

Discover North Dakota heads to Jamestown.

Jamestown is perhaps best-known for the World’s Largest Buffalo and the National Buffalo Museum.

But there have been a lot of additions in the past few years.

The city added an arts park downtown with weekly arts markets in the summer.

The State Historical Society operates an 1883 courthouse museum that played in part in North Dakota gaining statehood.

The historic Fort Seward has a brand new addition put in last year, five glamping tents for people who want to step back in time but still have some luxury.

Searle Swedlund, Executive Director of Jamestown Tourism, says, “There’s really no definition for how tourism goes in the midst of a pandemic. But I think we’re really excited as our sites open up and people really become more comfortable with traveling to test out that experience, but the folks who used them last year had a ball.”

There’s also a robust series of mountain bike trails surrounding the city for all different skill levels.

As for the National Buffalo Museum, they’re planning to start offering buffalo safari trips inside the buffalo herd pasture soon.

