Free food boxes available to families across the metro

Remaining boxes will be distributed Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is partnering with the USDA to help curb hunger in our region.

As part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program, the YMCA is handing out over 2,600 family-sized food boxes.

They are free and include fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

The first distribution took place Tuesday afternoon at the Moorhead Center Mall.

The remaining boxes will be distributed Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Acres in the northeast parking lot.

“Sixty percent are seniors in the cars, and they’re picking up for other seniors that can’t drive or can’t get there, and a lot of families with two or three kids,” explained Lorrie Thoemke with the YMCA.

Boxes are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are no eligibility requirements.

For more information, click here.