Grand Forks Middle School Student Treated For Stab Wound

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A middle school student stabbed outside of West Elementary School in Grand Forks is found in University Park.

The victim was taken to Altru Hospital for treatment of a single stab wound.

Police tell us the student knew the juvenile male suspect who was located at a nearby home.

They say the investigation is continuing and there is no threat to the public.