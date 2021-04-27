Moorhead mosque vandalism suspect arrested

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A man has been arrested for hate messages spray-painted on the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center.

Moorhead Police say through tips including important information from a employee of a local business, detectives were able to take 22-year-old Benjamin Enderle of Moorhead into custody. Reports have been forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office with the request of charges of felony harassment and damage to property in the second degree.

“These crimes were enhanced due to hate related acts. The Moorhead Police Department appreciates the interest and compassion shown by local citizens, media, and the community as a whole in solving this crime,” the department said.