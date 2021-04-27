Moorhead Public School 9th Graders Placed Under Quarantine

MOORHEAD, Minn. — All 9th grade public school students in Moorhead are put under a quarantine starting Wednesday due to several positive COVID-19 cases.

Moorhead High School Principal Dave Lawrence says with 7 positive cases and around 160 students already in quarantine, this was the right step to take.

The students will return to learning from home during the quarantine and there will be no in-person school or activities.

Students in special education classrooms will continue in-person learning.

Lawrence says the goal is to have everyone back in the building by Monday, May 3.