Mother of Sen. Kevin Cramer dies

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer says he’ll attend to family matters this weekend following the recent death of his mother.

Clarice Cramer died Saturday at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Fargo. She was 79.

“Over the weekend, my Mother Clarice Cramer peacefully passed away after having lived with Alzheimer’s Disease” Cramer said.

“Our family appreciates the messages of comfort and support we have already received. We are grateful we were able to spend time with our mom during her last days on earth before she went home to be reunited with her husband and the Lord.”

Clarice Cramer was born May 24, 1941 in Brinsmade. She attended school in Benson County and graduated from Minnewaukan High School in 1959.

She is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.