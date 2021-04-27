Nesemeier Named To Moorhead City Council

Replaces Shelly Carlson, Who Became Mayor

The Moorhead City Council is announcing a new member.

They picked Heather Nesemeier to take over a vacant spot as Ward 2 Council Member.

She’ll be sworn in on May 10th.

Nesemeier replaces Shelly Carslon, who became mayor when former mayor Jonathan Judd took a job as a district court judge.

Nesemeier beat out five other candidates, who made their pitches to the council earlier this month.

Her term runs through December, 2022. The seat will be up for election in November, 2022.