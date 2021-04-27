Sanford Health Limits Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Distribution

Sanford Health is using the limited doses on hand for people who may find it harder getting vaccinated.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Plenty of vaccines are readily available, yet hesitancy is still a concern a local health expert tells us.

As the Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes its way back from a temporary setback, Sanford Health is using the limited doses on hand for people who may find it harder getting vaccinated.

“Right now we have very limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If you recall before there was a pause also there was somewhat of a delay in the manufacturing issue in getting supplies out. So, we’re not offering Johnson and Johnson at the vaccination center. We are doing some patients upon discharge to other places like the homeless shelter. Places where it would be hard for people to come back for a second dose,” Sanford Health Fargo’s Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin said.

With the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines readily available, Griffin says there is still very little interest in people wishing to get vaccinated.

“We are running into some hesitancy. We knew that would come. So, we just need to make it easier for people to get the vaccine. We’re working with some employers, school systems, churches; anything we can do to give people an opportunity to get vaccines,” said Griffin.

Even with its setbacks, Griffin says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine remains a safe and reliable option.

“There is now a warning to pay attention or to be alert for the compilation, the clotting issues and the low platelet count. Again, it’s a very rare thing, I’m not surprised that it came back from its pause. It continues to be a great option, effective and safe vaccine,” Griffin added.

Griffin adds to those looking to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine it might be a while before they can offer it at their vaccination center.

“It all depends on supply, it won’t be this week, I’m thinking probably sometime in May the shipments will come a little bit stronger and we’ll begin to use it but I think nothing definite at this point in time,” said Griffin.